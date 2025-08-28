62% of Americans support US sanctions on Russia’s trading partners: Poll

The latest Reuters/Ipsos survey, released Wednesday, found that 62 percent of U.S. adult respondents were in favor of the Donald Trump administration slapping sanctions on Moscow’s trading partners, including India and China.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) spearheaded a massive sanctions bill in the upper chamber that, if adopted, would impose 500 percent secondary tariffs on Russia’s trading partners.

“We propose in our bill 500 percent. If it’s 250 percent, I could live with it. Even if it’s 100 percent, possibly,” Blumenthal said earlier this month, adding, “But you ought to impose bone-crushing sanctions that will stop them from fueling Russia’s war machine.”

On Wednesday, President Trump’s steep tariffs against India, now totaling 50 percent, went into effect. The administration stated it would impose additional import taxes on India’s purchases of Russian oil, arguing that New Delhi is helping to fuel the Kremlin’s continued military operations in Ukraine.

Trump met separately with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this month to nudge the leaders closer to a ceasefire deal. The administration is also working to get the leaders to meet face-to-face.

In the poll, the large majority of MAGA-aligned Republicans, 76 percent, said they support imposing sanctions against Russian trading partners to help stop the more than three year war in eastern Europe. The majority of Democratic Party voters, 58 percent, were also for slapping sanctions on Moscow’s trading partners, according to the survey.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted Aug. 22-24 among 1,022 U.S. adults. The margin of error for the full sample is 3 percentage points.