Over 50% of Israelis oppose annexing and resettlement of Gaza after war: Poll

According to the findings, 56 percent of Israelis are against the annexation and resettlement of Gaza, while 33 percent express support and 11 percent remain undecided.

On who controls post-war Gaza, 23 percent advocate for moderate Arab countries to oversee it, while 22 percent support Israeli military rule.

Another 18 percent favour an international force assuming control, with the same figure leaning towards Israel’s annexation of Gaza.

Additionally, 7 percent advocate for holding elections in Gaza, while 11 percent express support for the Palestinian Authority taking control of the coastal enclave.

This spectrum of opinions highlights the complexity and divergence in viewpoints regarding Gaza’s future governance.