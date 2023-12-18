Monday, December 18, 2023
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

Over 50% of Israelis oppose annexing and resettlement of Gaza after war: Poll

By IFP Media Wire
Israel Hamas Hostages

A recent survey conducted by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) revealed that a majority of Israelis are opposed to the annexation of the Gaza Strip when the ongoing conflict in the enclave ends.

According to the findings, 56 percent of Israelis are against the annexation and resettlement of Gaza, while 33 percent express support and 11 percent remain undecided.

On who controls post-war Gaza, 23 percent advocate for moderate Arab countries to oversee it, while 22 percent support Israeli military rule.

Another 18 percent favour an international force assuming control, with the same figure leaning towards Israel’s annexation of Gaza.

Additionally, 7 percent advocate for holding elections in Gaza, while 11 percent express support for the Palestinian Authority taking control of the coastal enclave.

This spectrum of opinions highlights the complexity and divergence in viewpoints regarding Gaza’s future governance.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks