At least 50 people killed in Israeli military onslaught in West Bank since late August

According to the news outlet, 21 people were killed in Jenin, 12 – in Tulkarem, 13 in Tubas, one in Nablus and three people were killed in Hebron.

According to Al Jazeera, Israel’s ongoing offensive in the West Bank is its largest there since the early 2000s. The military campaign has mainly focused on the West Bank’s north.

The Palestinian health ministry has announced that the number of the Palestinians, who have been killed by the Israeli military or the regime’s illegal settlers across the occupied West Bank since October last year, has climbed to 702.

The ministry provided the death toll in a statement on Wednesday, saying more than 5,700 others had also been wounded as a result of the aggression throughout the occupied territory during the period.

Close to 10,500 Palestinians have also been rounded up by the regime in the West Bank over the past 11 months, the ministry concluded.

The regime stepped up its aggression throughout the West Bank, which has been under its occupation since 1967, after October 7, markedly intensifying its campaign of bloodshed and destruction against the territory at the end of August.

The same day saw Tel Aviv launching a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in response to a retaliatory operation that had been staged by the coastal sliver’s resistance movements.

At least 41,100 Palestinians, most of them women, children, and adolescents, have been killed and more than 95,000 others injured as a result of the brutal military onslaught.