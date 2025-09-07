Sunday, September 7, 2025
5 more Gazans die of malnutrition, death toll rises to 387

By IFP Media Wire
Gaza War

Five Palestinians, including three children, have died of malnutrition in the Israel-blockaded Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry announced Sunday.

The new deaths brought the famine-linked fatalities in Gaza since October 2023 to 387, including 138 children, the ministry said in a statement.

Famine has been confirmed in northern Gaza, and is projected to expand to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis in central and southern Gaza by the end of September, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).

Since IPC declared famine in Gaza, 109 people have starved to death. including 23 children, the ministry added.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

 

