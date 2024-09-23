40,000 settlers left Israel in 2024: Report

According to figures released by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) on Sunday, from January of this year to July, more than 40,000 people left the Zionist entity permanently.

Figures show that the number of illegal settlers, who left the occupied territories, had a dramatic surge following Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Storm and the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023.

This is a significant increase compared to 2022, during which approximately 38,000 people left the occupied territories while 23,000 returned.

The dramatic spike in departures comes as general strikes and massive protests continue to take place across the Zionist entity, with people calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign amid the crashing economy.

Almost one year into Israel’s bloodiest-ever military campaign in Gaza, the regime’s military forces have killed more than 41,400 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.

The vast majority of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have also been displaced at least once by the regime’s genocidal war.