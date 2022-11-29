4 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops during raids on WB cities

The fatalities included two Palestinian brothers, identified by Palestinian Ministry of Health as 22-year-old Jawad and Thafer Abdul Rahman Rimawi, 21, in the village of Kafr Ein, located northwest of Ramallah, on Tuesday morning.

The report added that Jawad, a new Business Administration graduate from Birzeit University, was shot in the pelvis. His bother Thafer, a fourth-year Technology student also at the same university, was shot in the chest.

Another Palestinian man fell victim to Israeli violence in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday. Israeli soldiers shot dead the man in an alleged car ramming near Ramallah.

The killings came only a few hours after Israeli troops shot dead another Palestinian, named as Mufeed Mohammad Ikhlil, during confrontations in Beit Ummar town, located eleven kilometers northwest of al-Khalil.

The 44-year-old was shot in the head and died as Israeli soldiers and stone-throwing Palestinians engaged in skirmishes.

Israeli forces have recently been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.

Since the start of 2022, Israeli troops have killed more than 200 Palestinians, including more than 50 children, in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds as well as the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to the United Nations, the number of Palestinians killed by Israel in the occupied West Bank this year is the highest in 16 years.

Local and international rights groups have condemned Israel’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.