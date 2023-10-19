Over 4.7 million Iranians express willingness to go to Gaza to fight Israel

The campaign, dubbed “I’m your rival” aimed at countering the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians, has garnered significant attention and widespread support across Iran.

The staggering number, equivalent to roughly one out of every 18 Iranians, comes following the very recent atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Since the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel in response to the regime’s campaign of aggression, violation, and carnage against Palestinians, Israel has been raining bombs on the Gaza Strip for the past 12 days. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 3,478 Palestinians have been slain and over 12,000 have been injured as a result of Israeli air raids.

The indiscriminate bombing by Israel, especially the attack on a hospital in the coastal region, has provoked worldwide outrage and widespread condemnation.

More than 500 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed during the Israeli airstrike on al-Ahli Baptist Hospital on Tuesday.