331 killed, 945 injured by Israeli fire since ceasefire: Lebanon

On Thursday, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said it had recorded more than 10,000 air and ground violations by Israel inside Lebanese territory since the ceasefire.

UNIFIL added all violations were reported to the UN Security Council.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory, allegedly targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

Under the ceasefire, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.