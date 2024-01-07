315 Palestinians killed in West Bank since start of Gaza war: UN

Of those killed in the occupied West Bank, 306 were killed by Israeli forces, eight by Israeli settlers and another one by either Israeli forces or settlers.

The number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, in 2023 (507) marks the most in the West Bank since the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) started recording casualties in 2005.

Violence across the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem has flared since Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip began on October 7. More than 22,700 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed, most of them civilians.

Nearly 5,000 Palestinians have been arrested since the war on Gaza began.

Since October 7, the UN has documented a “sharp rise in settler attacks”, including “shootings, burning of homes and vehicles, and uprooting of trees”.

The UN has urged Israel to “end unlawful killings” of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, warning that the human rights situation in the territory is rapidly deteriorating.