3 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on southern Gaza despite ceasefire

Medical sources told Anadolu that the Israeli army killed three Palestinians in an attack on the Abu Halaweh area, east of Rafah city in southern Gaza. Eyewitnesses confirmed that the attack was carried out by an Israeli drone.

They also reported that Israeli military vehicles stationed along the Philadelphi Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border opened fire toward Palestinian homes in southern and central Rafah.

Additionally, an Israeli tank fired a sound bomb at homes in the Al-Salam neighborhood in eastern Rafah.

Further reports from eyewitnesses indicated that Israeli army vehicles positioned near the eastern border of Gaza City opened intensive fire.

Separately, seven Palestinians were injured when an Israeli drone targeted a bulldozer clearing debris from a destroyed home in the town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza.

A medical source told Anadolu that the wounded were transferred to Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

This came amid ongoing Israeli escalation and incursions into various parts of the Gaza Strip, resulting in further civilian casualties.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting Israel’s brutal war, which has killed nearly 48,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its military campaign.