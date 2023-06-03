Saturday, June 3, 2023
type here...
Media WireMiddle East

3 Israeli soldiers killed in shooting incident on Egypt border: Army

By IFP Media Wire
Israeli Army

The Israeli military has confirmed three of its soldiers were killed and several others injured in “a security incident” at the southern border with Egypt earlier on Saturday.

A shootout in southern Israel along the Egyptian border killed three Israeli soldiers Saturday, the army announced, in a rare instance of deadly violence along the frontier.

The military said an assailant was in “Israeli territory” when he opened fire at troops. The soldiers returned fire, killing the gunman.

The army added one of the killed soldiers was a woman.

The exchange of fire reportedly took place around the Nitzana border crossing between Israel and Egypt. The crossing is located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southeast of the point where Israel’s border with Egypt and the Gaza Strip converge. It’s used to import goods from Egypt destined for Israel or the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

Egypt was the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979.

Israel built a fence along the porous border a decade ago to halt the entry of African migrants and militants who are active in Egypt’s Sinai desert.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks