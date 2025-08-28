3 in 4 say Putin wouldn’t honor any Ukraine peace accord: Survey

The five-day survey, which concluded on Monday, shows 76 percent of voters do not trust Putin to stand by a peace agreement, while 18 percent do trust him to honor a deal if one is reached.

Distrust is widespread among American voters, but particularly among Democrats, 91 percent of whom say Putin would break his word if a peace deal is reached.

Meanwhile, 77 percent of independents and 62 percent of Republicans share Democrats’ distrust of the Russian president.

The survey comes as President Trump has sought to broker a peace agreement to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. He held a high-stakes summit with Putin in Alaska nearly two weeks ago, followed by a meeting at the Oval Office with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European allies early last week.

While Trump emerged from both meetings optimistic about next steps — including a potential bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky — Russia has since sent the U.S. mixed signs, suggesting the Kremlin had certain conditions on progressing in the peace talks.

Most respondents in the new survey, 59 percent, also say they’re not confident Trump can broker a permanent peace between the two countries — including 20 percent who are “not so confident” and 39 percent who are “not confident at all.”

Meanwhile, 40 percent of respondents say they’re confident in Trump’s ability to broker a deal, including 15 percent who are “very confident” and 25 percent who are “somewhat confident.”

The poll was conducted Aug. 21-25 with 1,220 self-identified registered voters. The margin of error is 3.4 percentage points.