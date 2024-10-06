Media WireMiddle East

At least 24 Palestinians killed, over 90 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza mosque, school

At least 24 Palestinians, including children, were killed, and 93 others wounded early Sunday morning in two separate Israeli airstrikes targeting a mosque and a school that were sheltering displaced civilians in central Gaza Strip.

Gaza’s Government Media Office accused Israeli forces of committing “two brutal massacres” overnight by bombing a mosque and a school-turned-shelter and killing at least 24 Palestinians.

Some 93 others were wounded in the attacks in central Gaza, it said on Telegram.

The targeted buildings were identified as the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Ibn Rushd School. Both were housing hundreds of displaced people, the media office added.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 41,800 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 96,900 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

