Some 200 medical workers killed in Gaza since start of war

According to the report, the death toll includes doctors, nurses and paramedics.

A total of 25 hospitals and 52 medical centers have been put out of operation by heavy Israeli bombing of the enclave.

A total of 55 ambulance vehicles were hit by Israeli fire.

So far, at least 11,500 Palestinians, including 4,700 children and 3,200 women, have been killed, and around 32,000 others wounded since October 7, when Israel started bringing the blockaded coastal territory.

Israel has encouraged Palestinians to move from northern Gaza to the south for their safety, but Palestinians say Israel bombs everywhere and nowhere is safe now.