Over 200 children killed in Lebanon amid Israeli attacks: UNICEF

An average of three children have been killed every day in Lebanon, UNICEF told reporters on Tuesday, as Israel has intensified its bombing campaign across the country.

It warned that as in Gaza, despite the horrific toll on Lebanon’s children “those with influence” were failing to mount a meaningful response.

“Despite more than 200 children killed in Lebanon in less than two months, a disconcerting pattern has emerged: their deaths are met with inertia from those able to stop this violence,” UNICEF’s spokesperson James Elder told reporters.

“For the children of Lebanon, it has become a silent normalisation of horror,” he added.

Elder listed at least six attacks across Lebanon where children were killed, most of the time along with their families, over just the past 10 days.

The UN official noted “chilling similarities” between what is happening to children in Lebanon with those in Gaza, which has been pounded by Israeli air raids for more than a year.

At least 17,400 children have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

“In Lebanon, much the same as has become the case in Gaza, the intolerable is quietly transforming into the acceptable. And the appalling is slipping into the realm of the expected,” the UNICEF official said.

As in the besieged Strip, hundreds of thousands of children in Lebanon are now homeless; schools remain closed due to widespread attacks; signs of emotional turmoil are evident and no meaningful response has been put in place, Elder added.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, more than 230 children are among 3,500 people killed since the start of the war. Of the 15,000 people wounded, at least 1,330 of them are children.

Israel launched a massive air campaign in late September in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation in a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel’s onslaught against Gaza.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon in early October.