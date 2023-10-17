Over 100 US lawmakers calls on Biden administration to sanction Iran for supporting Hamas

The letter, signed by 63 Democrats and 50 Republicans, calls on President Biden to “take all necessary steps to cut off Iranian funding sources.”

“This includes maximum enforcement of all US sanctions, and taking any and all steps to end Iran’s oil trade to China, which currently brings in $150 million per day in revenue,” the letter states.

It notes that on October 18, UN ballistic missile sanctions will expire under the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the 2015 nuclear deal.

“This cannot be allowed to happen. We urge your Administration to work with our European allies to immediately implement snapback sanctions on Iran at the UN Security Council,” it says.

“The US must also put significant pressure on Qatar and Turkey to cease their support for Hamas and expel Hamas leadership that they host,” the letter adds.

Iran has made no secret of its backing for Palestinian resistance movements, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad. Tehran has repeatedly stressed the necessity for arming the Palestinians with weapons and equipment to enable them to defend themselves.

Iranian officials say Tehran was not involved in the Hamas attack on Israel but warn the Zionist regime’s crimes against the people of Gaza could “ricochet far-reaching consequences”.

US President Joe Biden has also maintained there’s “no clear evidence” of Iran being behind the surprise attacks in Israel carried out by Hamas earlier this month.