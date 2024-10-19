Media WireMiddle East

1 killed, several wounded in fresh barrages fired at Israel from Lebanon

By IFP Media Wire

One Israeli has been killed and several others were injured in a series of barrages from southern Lebanon Saturday, Israeli emergency services announced.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said a total of 150 launches from southern Lebanon on Saturday had been detected.

One person was killed in Acre, northern Israel. Paramedics announced that the 50-year-old man was hit by shrapnel while sitting in his car.

Another person injured by shrapnel at the same location was evacuated in moderate condition to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

Cross-border attacks have intensified in recent weeks but Israeli fatalities are rare.

A barrage aimed at the city of Haifa damaged a home in Kiryat Ata, according to emergency services.

Ten people in the area had been taken to hospital. Three people suffered shrapnel injuries, while others were suffering from shock.

Following damage to an open road in the Western Galilee, four people were referred to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, including a man who was in moderate condition with shrapnel injuries.

While cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah continued since the Gaza war last October, Tel Aviv escalated its offensive in Lebanon late last month, killing Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and many other commanders.

The extensive airstrikes, followed by a ground invasion, have claimed more than 1,500 lives and displaced around 1.3 million people.

