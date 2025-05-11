Zelensky says ready to meet Putin in Turkey on Thursday

“There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will wait for Putin on Thursday in Turkey,” Zelensky said.

As Ukraine’s allies push for direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, Putin has suggested peace talks be held in the coming days.

“We expect a ceasefire from tomorrow – complete and lasting, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy,” Zelensky added.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump stated in a post to social media Ukraine and Russia should hold peace talks “immediately”.

“(Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin… doesn’t want to have a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the bloodbath. Ukraine should agree to this, immediately,” Trump said on his Truth Social account.

Europe has proposed increasing sanctions pressure on Russia in response to the Kremlin’s resistance to U.S.-brokered ceasefire efforts. Putin has rejected an immediate ceasefire and instead suggested direct peace talks be held in Istanbul beginning May 15.

“At least they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the U.S., will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly!” Trump added.

“I’m starting to doubt that Ukraine will make a deal with Putin, who’s too busy celebrating the Victory of World War II … Have the meeting, now!”

Trump’s support for the proposed Istanbul talks marks a departure from how other Western leaders — including some U.S. officials — have responded to Putin’s invitation. Ukraine’s European allies have stressed a ceasefire must come before negotiations.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

In a historic meeting in Kyiv on May 10, Ukraine and European allies put forth a demand for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire beginning May 12. By responding with an invitation to talks and no promises to extend the ceasefire, Putin refused the call for an unconditional truce.