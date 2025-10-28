Media WireAmericasEuropeAsia

Zelensky calls on Trump to pressure Xi to cut support to Russia

By IFP Media Wire
Putin Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged US President Donald Trump to pressure Chinese leader Xi Jinping to cut his support for Russia when the two leaders meet later this week.

“I think this may be one of (Trump’s) strong moves, especially if, following this decisive sanctions step, China is ready to reduce imports” from Russia, Zelensky told journalists on Tuesday.

Trump hit two major Russian oil companies with sanctions last week and has been urging buyers of Moscow’s vital energy exports — specifically China and India — to cut their purchases that Washington and Kyiv say fund Russia’s invasion.

Zelensky has said that Ukraine needs European financial support to continue fighting the invading Russian forces for another two or three years.

“I emphasised this again to all European leaders. I told them that we are not going to fight for decades, but you must show that for some time you will be able to provide stable financial support to Ukraine,” he added.

“And that is why they have this program in mind –- 2-3 years,” the president stated, referring to a European Commission proposal to gradually unlock frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine.

 

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks