TourismIFP ExclusiveSelected

Zargar: Iran’s enigmatic village with a European face

By IFP Editorial Staff

Nestled in the plains of Qazvin Province, Zargar Village stands apart from its surroundings with its mysterious history, distinct language, and residents whose fair features and light eyes have long intrigued visitors.

Often called “a piece of Europe in Iran,” Zargar lies about two hours from Tehran, near the town of Abyek.

Home to roughly 800 residents, the village is known for its people’s unique language, called Zargari or Romano, which shows traces of Indo-European roots and is spoken nowhere else in Iran.

The origin of Zargar’s community remains unclear.
Some believe their ancestors migrated from Europe centuries ago, while others say they are native Iranians shaped by cultural and linguistic blending over generations.

Zargar: Iran’s enigmatic village with a European face

Daily life in Zargar revolves around farming, livestock, and beekeeping, while women play a central role in dairy production and handicrafts.
Despite modernization, many traditions are still observed during local festivals and ceremonies.

Visitors to Zargar find a serene landscape of sloping-roof houses, wheat fields, and rolling hills, ideal for photography and short rural trips.
Spring offers the best weather, though the village remains pleasant through much of the year.

For travelers seeking mystery, culture, and simplicity, Zargar is a captivating journey into Iran’s living folklore.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks