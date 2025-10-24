Zargar: Iran’s enigmatic village with a European face

Often called “a piece of Europe in Iran,” Zargar lies about two hours from Tehran, near the town of Abyek.

Home to roughly 800 residents, the village is known for its people’s unique language, called Zargari or Romano, which shows traces of Indo-European roots and is spoken nowhere else in Iran.

The origin of Zargar’s community remains unclear.

Some believe their ancestors migrated from Europe centuries ago, while others say they are native Iranians shaped by cultural and linguistic blending over generations.

Daily life in Zargar revolves around farming, livestock, and beekeeping, while women play a central role in dairy production and handicrafts.

Despite modernization, many traditions are still observed during local festivals and ceremonies.

Visitors to Zargar find a serene landscape of sloping-roof houses, wheat fields, and rolling hills, ideal for photography and short rural trips.

Spring offers the best weather, though the village remains pleasant through much of the year.

For travelers seeking mystery, culture, and simplicity, Zargar is a captivating journey into Iran’s living folklore.