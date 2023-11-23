Yemen’s Houthis renew warning against Israeli ships in Red Sea

The group in a statement released on Wednesday declared its intent to persist in military operations against Israeli ships and interests until Israel’s “aggression against Gaza stops”.

The statement warned any military units providing protection to Israeli ships, stating that they would be considered legitimate targets for Houthi operations.

Furthermore, the naval forces cautioned all companies and merchants against engaging in shipping their goods or interests with Israeli vessels, emphasizing potential repercussions.

According to the statement, the Houthi naval forces called upon all ships traversing the Red Sea to steer clear of Israeli vessels and explicitly advised against disabling identification devices.

On Sunday, the Israeli military confirmed a cargo ship had been hijacked in the southern Red Sea. The Galaxy Leader cargo ship was hijacked by the Houthis in the Red Sea on Sunday with about 25 crew members on board. It is operated by the Japanese shipping and logistics company Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) Line, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno announced on Monday.

The Houthis have conducted several missile and drone attacks against Israel since October 7.

The war in Gaza has sent tensions soaring throughout the region, with international organisations and political leaders warning of a potential wider war across the region.