Damascus Announces Unilateral Truce in Idlib: Russia

By
IFP Media Wire
-

Syrian forces have unilaterally ceased firing in the northwestern Idlib province, the last major rebel-held territory, Russia’s defense ministry said.

In a brief statement on Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Sides in Syria said Syrian forces had ceased firing as of midnight, Al Jazeera reported.

It described the move as unilateral but did not give any further details.

Fighting erupted in northwestern Syria last month and shattered a truce negotiated by Russia and Turkey late last year.

Syrian forces intensified their attacks on Idlib late in April after the terrorists operating in the northern city violated the agreement hundreds of times by attempting to target Syrian military posts there.

SOURCETasnim News Agency
IFP Media Wire
IFP Media Wire
Reports and views published in the Media Wire section have been retrieved from other news agencies and websites, and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website. The IFP may change the headlines of the reports in a bid to make them compatible with its own style, and does not make any changes to the content. The source and url of all reports and news stories are mentioned at the bottom of each article.
   
   

Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CAPTCHA

*