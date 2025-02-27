US abstains from WTO statement condemning Russia assault against Ukraine: Reuters

The refusal comes amid Washington’s shift in policy towards Moscow, which has included reestablishing diplomatic ties and ending the Ukraine conflict.

The statement, shared by EU’s Permanent Mission to the WTO, was reportedly backed by representatives from more than 40 nations, including the UK, Canada, and Australia.

The move would mark the first time Washington has refused to support the annual statement since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022. Reuters noted that it could be seen as another signal of US President Donald Trump’s policy pivot regarding relations with Russia.

On Monday, the US declined to support a UN statement holding Russia accountable for the Ukraine conflict, timed to mark the third anniversary of the escalation.

Earlier this month, Trump held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of his administration’s broader effort to mediate peace between Russia and Ukraine. The leaders agreed to initiate negotiations to resolve the conflict.

Last week, US and Russian officials held high-level talks in Saudi Arabia, where the delegations discussed creating a framework for a potential peace agreement and enhancing bilateral ties.