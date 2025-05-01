Media WireEurope

US claims Ukraine willing to ‘de facto give up’ land to Russia

By IFP Media Wire
Russia Ukraine War
Dozens of evacuees have arrived in the Ukraine-controlled Sumy region.

Kiev has agreed to acknowledge Russia’s control over Crimea and four other regions – without formally recognizing Moscow’s sovereignty over them – US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Keith Kellogg, has claimed.

In an interview on Wednesday, Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum asked Kellogg whether the US could accept Moscow’s demand that Ukraine renounce claims to territories it considers to be under Russian occupation.

“Partially, yes,” Kellogg replied.

“Look, the Ukrainians, Martha, have already said – they’re willing to give up the land… not de jure – forever – but de facto because the Russians actually occupied it. They’ve agreed to that,” he said. “They told me that last week.”

Kellogg added that Ukraine wants a ceasefire that would mean “you sit on the ground that you currently hold.”

The envoy said he met with Ukrainian officials in London on April 23 and that they had agreed to “22 concrete terms” presented by the US, including a 30-day comprehensive ceasefire. He urged Moscow to “pick up on” the proposal.

Russia, however, has maintained that a full ceasefire would require Ukraine to halt its mobilization campaign and stop accepting military aid from abroad. President Vladimir Putin has also demanded that Kiev withdraw from the Russian territories it still claims.

Crimea voted to secede from Ukraine and join Russia shortly after the 2014 US-backed coup in Kiev. The Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, along with the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye, followed suit after referendums in 2022.

The agreement proposed by Washington reportedly includes US recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea, freezing the conflict along the current front lines, and acknowledging Moscow’s control over large parts of the four other former Ukrainian regions. The deal would also reportedly block Ukraine from joining NATO and initiate a phased removal of the sanctions on Russia.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks