US-UK joint strikes on Yemen to intensify regional insecurity and instability: Iran

“Such arbitrary and adventurous attacks are in breach of internationally recognized regulations and principles and in violation of Yemen’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” said the spokesman.

“The United States and Britain proved once again that they are ardent supporters of the Zionist regime’s war crimes and genocide in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and prioritize commitment to the occupying and criminal Zionist regime’s security and illegitimate interests over international peace and security, and to that end, trample underfoot all moral and human principles as well as international rules and the UN Charter,” he explained.

“With such strikes, the US and Britain seek to stoke tension and crises in the region, spread war and instability, deflect public opinion from the Zionist regime’s war crimes and buy time for the perpetuation of the war crimes by this regime, which is accused of genocide,” the spokesman noted.

“Instead of taking effective and immediate measure to tackle the root cause of insecurity and instability, which is the Zionist regime’s warmongering and killing of hundreds of Palestinians, including women and children, on a daily basis, the US and Britain conduct military attacks on a country which seeks to put this killer regime under pressure one way or another and stop its killing machine.”

“Definitely, such arbitrary and aggression-oriented military operations will bring no gain for the aggressor countries other than the escalation of insecurity and instability in the region,” he added.

On Saturday, the Pentagon announced that that American and British military forces had carried out a joint operation against 18 targets across Yemen.