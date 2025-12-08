US to spend $800mn on support for Ukraine in 2026, 2027: Pentagon budget draft

The document also obligates the Pentagon chief to report to the House of Representatives and Senate on the temporary suspension or cessation of intelligence provision to Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump has said he is “disappointed” that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky hasn’t read his most recent proposal for peace between Russia and Ukraine.

“I have to say that I’m a little bit disappointed that President Zelensky hasn’t yet read the proposal, that was as of a few hours ago,” Trump told reporters in Washington, DC, on Sunday, without elaborating.

The US president added that Russia was “fine” with the plan but not the Ukrainian leader.

“I’m not sure that Zelensky is fine with it. His people love it, but he isn’t ready,” Trump added.

Zelensky spoke over the phone with US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Saturday, with the sides reportedly disagreeing over whether Ukraine should relinquish control of some territory in favor of Russia. In a video address late on Sunday, Zelensky said Ukraine “deserves a dignified peace,” and that he would hold consultations with Kiev’s European backers in the coming days.

Trump has argued in the past that Ukraine may have to withdraw troops from Donbass in accordance with Russia’s ceasefire terms. Zelensky, however, has ruled out abandoning any territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated last week that Russian troops would liberate the whole of Donbass by force if Ukrainian soldiers refused to evacuate. Moscow has demanded that Kiev recognize Russia’s new borders, including Crimea and the two Donbass republics, as well as abandon its plan to join NATO and restrict the size of its military.