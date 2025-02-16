US team heading to Saudi Arabia for talks with Russia: Politico

Ukrainian officials later denied reports that a Ukrainian delegation would participate in the meeting, as was initially reported, adding that the announcement came as a surprise to Kyiv, and that there are no plans to send a Ukrainian delegation.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, echoed comments from officials, stating that Ukraine will not participate in an upcoming meeting between Russia and the United States in Saudi Arabia.

“There is nothing on the negotiating table that would be worth discussing,” Podolyak said on Ukrainian TV, adding that “Russia is not ready for negotiations.”

Bloomberg reported on Feb. 15 that the talks in Saudi Arabia will only include US and Russian officials as a means to pave the way for a potential leaders’ summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin later this month.

Trump has previously said he is ready to meet Putin in Saudi Arabia for peace talks.

The two unnamed US officials did not provide to Politico specific details about timelines for the start of negotiation. However, Mike McCaul, a Republican congressman confirmed to Politico that National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will joining State Secretary in Riyadh in the coming days.

US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg will not be present. The official is currently at the top European security conference and is expected to visit Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Western leaders attended the Munich Security Conference focused on Ukraine.

During a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and US Vice President JD Vance at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 14, Zelensky stated that Ukraine was “ready to move towards real and guaranteed peace as quickly as possible.”

“We sincerely appreciate President Trump’s determination to help stop the war and provide Ukraine with justice and security guarantees,” Zelensky added.

European officials will not be present at the upcoming peace talks in Saudi Arabia, US officials noted, echoing previous statements by Kellogg.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference earlier in the day, Kellogg said that Europe will not be directly involved in negotiations to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, but its interests will be considered.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has announced European leaders are set to gather in Paris for an emergency summit over concerns that the US is advancing peace talks with Russia without Europe.