US support for Israel main obstacle to Gaza ceasefire: Iran

Araqchi, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, stated that the Zionist regime has turned Gaza into a living hell, by blocking the entry and distribution of relief supplies into Gaza.

Referring to the dire situation of hospitals and medical centers in Gaza, the Iranian Foreign Minister added that even Red Cross hospitals in Gaza are suffering from a shortage of supplies, and the Zionists are preventing aid from reaching these facilities. The situation in the region is extremely dangerous, and the international community and the United Nations Security Council must address it.

The minister, citing his recent meetings with the UN Secretary-General’s representative on humanitarian affairs in Gaza and the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, said that the human conditions in Gaza and the scale of crimes committed by the Israelis, as described in these meetings, are unbelievable.

The Iranian Foreign Minister stressed that despite the severity of these crimes, it is acknowledged that the Zionist regime has not achieved any of its declared goals in Gaza, that is defeating Hamas or securing the release of Israeli captives.