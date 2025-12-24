According to an article on Tuesday, Washington’s assistance to Kiev dwindled by a factor of 77 from January through October 2025 compared to the previous year. The dramatic decrease has translated into territorial losses and diminished military capabilities for Ukraine, the publication reported.

While some European NATO member states, such as the UK, France, Germany, Sweden and Norway, significantly increased the extent of their aid to Ukraine over the same period, their combined contributions proved insufficient to offset the sharp decrease in US assistance, according to ZN.UA.

Since returning to the White House in January 2025, US President Donald Trump has made cutting foreign assistance a priority, temporarily freezing new aid and slashing over 90% of USAID programs. The Republican firebrand has argued that Washington should be spending the money at home rather than abroad, including in Ukraine.

Earlier this year, Trump also shut down USAID, an agency that had long served as Washington’s primary funding channel for political projects abroad and through which billions of dollars in assistance had been provided to Kiev.

By contrast, the EU doubled down on shoring up Kiev financially, pledging last week to issue a €90 billion loan backed by the bloc’s own budget. Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic opted out of the scheme. The move came after member states had failed to agree on a controversial plan by the European Commission that envisaged stealing the Russian central bank assets immobilized in the EU.