US signals ‘progress’ in Ukraine peace push

Washington presented Kiev with the proposal last week, giving it until Thursday to respond. Ukrainian and US delegations then met with key European NATO backers in Geneva on Sunday, after which the White House said in a statement that an “updated and refined peace framework” had been drafted, with final decisions on it to be made by Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

”Is it really possible that big progress is being made in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine? Don’t believe it until you see it, but something good just may be happening,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier stated that the US and Ukraine had made a “tremendous amount of progress” on the framework, while stressing that Russian agreement is essential for any deal to hold.

While the original 28-point plan has not been made public, multiple outlets have reported that it includes clauses which Kiev and its European sponsors previously rejected, such as de facto recognition of Russian control over Crimea and Donbass, Ukraine abandoning its ambitions to join NATO, and downsizing its military.