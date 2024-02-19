US Senate rewards Israel for killing Palestinians in Gaza: Iranian spokesperson

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Nasser Kanaani said the approved US package, funded by American taxpayers, signifies that figures such as Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu alongside other executioners in the Gaza war, “will be rewarded with a daily sum of one hundred million dollars from the #United States for massacring innocent Palestinian civilians.”

He added that only corrupt and despotic entities, grounded in the act of taking lives, can squander money for the merciless massacre of innocents.

The US Senate on Tuesday passed a $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Chinese Taipei.

The legislation includes $61 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel and $4.83 billion to support the anti-China axis in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly Chinese Taipei.

More than 28,985 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and over 68,880 others injured since the Israeli regime launched its US-backed onslaught on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

Kanaani also hailed a recent statement issued by the African Union (AU), which called for an end to the Israeli regime’s military aggression and crimes against the Palestinian people in the besieged enclave.

The statement was issued at the 37th African Union Summit in Ethiopia’s capital city of Addis Ababa on Saturday, with AU Commission Chairman Moussa Faki strongly condemning the Israeli savagery and indiscriminate attacks on Gaza.

“Rest assured, we strongly condemn these attacks that are unprecedented in the history of mankind,” Faki said.

“We want to reassure you of our solidarity with the people of Palestine,” he added, while accusing Israel of having “exterminated” Gaza’s inhabitants.

Speaking on Sunday, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman voiced the country’s “categorical support” for the statement.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran declares its categorical support for the contents of this statement, which show commitment of the Union, as well as African leaders and nations to valuable humanitarian ideals regarding Palestine,” Kanaani stated.

He added that Iran has no doubt that continued adoption of such principled and humane positions by the African states, as well as “many other countries and nations around the world in support of the oppressed Palestinian nation will tighten the grip on the Zionist warmongers and criminals, and their supporters”.

The diplomat emphasized that such stances will also “pave the way for the cessation of the [Israeli] onslaught on Gaza and the [occupied] West Bank, and will alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.”