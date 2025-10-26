US says getting input on Gaza international force, will discuss in Qatar

“Many of the countries that have expressed an interest in participating at some level — whether it be monetary or personnel or both — are going to need that (a UN resolution or international agreement) because their domestic laws require it,” Rubio told reporters traveling on his plane between Israel and Qatar en route to Asia.

“So we have a whole team working on that outline of it.”

The administration of President Donald Trump wants Arab states to contribute funds and troops for a multinational force to keep the peace in Gaza. Israel has dismissed the idea of Turkish troops participating.

Rubio stated on Friday during a visit to Israel that an international security troops to be put in place in the Gaza Strip under a ceasefire accord will have to be made up of countries that Tel Aviv is “comfortable with”.

Rubio said that the future of governance in Gaza still needs to be worked out among Israel and partner nations but could not include Hamas, adding that any potential role for the Palestinian Authority has yet to be determined.

The first phase of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza ceasefire deal was reached on Oct. 10.

Since the ceasefire took effect, the Israeli army has committed 80 violations, killing 97 Palestinians.

Phase one includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed over 68,200 people and injured more than 170,300, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.