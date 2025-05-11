US to continue working with Russia, Ukraine to end war: Trump

Trump’s comments come shortly after Ukraine and Europe put forth a proposal for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire beginning May 12. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not agreed to the plan, but has invited Kyiv to resume direct talks in Istanbul on May 15.

“A potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

“Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved as this never ending ‘bloodbath’ hopefully comes to an end… I will continue to work with both sides to make sure that it happens.”

Trump did not directly mention the ceasefire proposal or Putin’s suggested talks in Istanbul. It is not clear what he is referring to when he mentions a “great day for Russia and Ukraine.”

Trump spoke to President Volodymyr Zelensky and visiting European leaders via phone on May 10 in a conversation described as “productive.” The Trump administration has backed the Ukrainian-European ceasefire proposal and threatened to impose sanctions against Moscow if it does not comply.