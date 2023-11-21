Tuesday, November 21, 2023
US denying permission to Israel for ceasefire in Gaza: IRGC Chief

By IFP Media Wire
Hossein Salami

The United States has forbidden Israel from striking a ceasefire which it craves desperately as it has been mired in a crisis in the Gaza Strip, Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said on Tuesday.

Addressing a conference of university professors in Tehran, the IRGC commander stated the Zionist regime is looking for a ceasefire because it is gripped by crisis after attacking Gaza.

However, the Americans do not permit the Israeli regime to go for a ceasefire, he added.

The IRGC commander noted that the anxiety and unease that the Zionists feel in Gaza at present are much more severe than what appears.

On the other hand, the people of Gaza remain mentally calm and are not afraid of anything, he stated.

The general noted that the Al-Aqsa Storm operation has shattered the credit of the US, the West and the Zionists and laid bare their true nature.

He also described the Islamic Republic of Iran as the central point of political developments in the region, saying all attention is focused on Iran as everybody wonders how Iran will handle the game.

More than 13,300 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, when Hamas launched a surprise operation against the Zionist regime.

