US military officials involved in European plan to send 10,000 forces to Ukraine: WSJ

By IFP Media Wire

Top US military officials have been involved in drawing up a plan for “security guarantees” for Kiev advocated by Britain and France that includes a massive troop deployment to Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing a European diplomat.

The scheme drawn up primarily by European army chiefs includes two groups of forces that are to be sent to Ukraine, according to the report. One of them would be tasked with training and assistance to the Ukrainian military, while the second would serve as a “reassurance force” for Kiev. The troops are to be deployed once Moscow and Kiev reach a peace deal.

A total of 26 nations agreed to contribute to “security guarantees” for Ukraine in various ways, French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier this week, following a meeting of the so-called ‘coalition of the willing’ – a group of Kiev’s European backers.

The current commitments would allow for a deployment of over 10,000 troops to Ukraine, the WSJ source said, adding that the plan “received input from some US generals,” including the US head of the NATO Allied Command Operations.

The level of US involvement in the scheme remains unclear, the report said, adding that there have been no clear statements from President Donald Trump.

Russia has expressed strong opposition to any NATO troop deployment to Ukraine.

On Friday, President Vladimir Putin warned that foreign soldiers would either become targets for Russian forces or serve no purpose if a genuine peace agreement were reached.

He added that “the West’s dragging of Ukraine into NATO was one of the causes of the conflict” and said any settlement would have to include security guarantees for both Russia and Ukraine.

