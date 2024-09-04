US close to dispatching long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine: Report

According to the news agency, the inclusion of JASSMs in a new weapons package for Kiev is expected to be made public this fall. Sources noted, however, that discussions on the missiles are ongoing and that a final decision has yet to be made. They also claimed that the actual delivery of the weapons could take “several months”, as the US authorities would need to work through the technical details of the step.

Developed by Lockheed Martin, JASSMs could enable Kiev’s army to strike targets some 300km inside the Russian border, or up to 500km for some longer-range and more exclusive versions.

It is unclear from the report which of the two types the US is believed to be planning to give Kiev. One source claimed there were also efforts to make the missiles compatible with non-Western fighter jets in Ukraine’s current inventory, as the country has so far received only the first batch of F-16s it was promised.

One of the sources claimed that giving Ukraine JASSMs is considered a sensitive issue, as it would add pressure on Washington to ease restrictions on Kiev’s use of its weaponry. While Ukraine has already received the go-ahead from several Western states to hit “legitimate” targets within Russia with their weapons, the US has so far authorized the use of its weapons only to defend against cross-border attacks but not for “deep strikes” into the Russian territory.

Kiev has been demanding for months that its Western backers stretch the allowed strike range and authorize the use of Western weapons for hitting targets deep inside Russia. During a recent trip to the US by senior officials from Kiev, they reportedly showed the Americans a list of targets far beyond Russia’s borders that they want to attack.

Moscow has long warned the West against allowing Kiev to strike Russian territory, which it would consider an escalation of hostilities. Russia has also threatened to supply similar military equipment to enemies of the West in retaliation, should its warnings not be heeded.

Commenting on Kiev’s wish-list of Russian targets, Moscow’s ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, cautioned that the US “will not be able to sit it out across the ocean” if it lifts restrictions on Ukraine’s use of its missiles, and that all Western-supplied equipment will inevitably be destroyed.