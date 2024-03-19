US says Israel killed ‘Hamas number 3’ Marwan Issa

“Israel has made significant progress against Hamas. They have broken a significant number of Hamas battalions. Killed thousands of Hamas fighters, including senior commanders. Hamas’ number three, Marwan Issa, was killed in an Israeli operation last week,” Sullivan stated in a news briefing.

“The rest of the top leaders are in hiding, likely deep in the Hamas tunnel network, and justice will come for them too. We are helping to ensure that,” he added.

The Israeli military first reported targeting a gathering of Hamas commanders last week and said Issa was likely killed. Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi stated on Sunday that Hamas is trying to hide the fate of Issa, who is the deputy commander of the group’s military wing.

Back in early January, a drone strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs of Dahiyeh, a Hezbollah stronghold, killed senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri.

Hamas confirmed the death of al-Arouri and called it a “cowardly assassination” by Israel, adding that attacks on Palestinians “inside and outside Palestine will not succeed in breaking the will and steadfastness of our people, or undermining the continuation of their valiant resistance”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated he has ordered the Mossad to take action against Hamas leaders wherever they are. Hamas officials are based amongst other places in Qatar, Lebanon and Turkey.

Netanyahu said in late November that he has instructed Israeli intelligence agency Mossad to act against the leaders of Palestinian movement Hamas all around the world.

“I have instructed Mossad to act against Hamas leaders wherever they are,” he told a news conference.