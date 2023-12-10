US, Israel clueless on Gaza conflict: Iran FM

“The US and Israel neither have a strategy on how to maintain the [Gaza] war nor do they know how to achieve a ceasefire,” Amirabdollahian addressed a group of university students at Tehran University on Saturday.

“Resistance factions have declared they have so far mobilized between 10 and 12 percent of their forces, and are fully prepared for a prolonged war with Israel.”

The Iranian minister said Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, launched by the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance groups against the Tel Aviv regime on October 7, not only shattered Israel’s security apparatus, but the very structure of the occupying entity.

“Seven security agencies were working round-the-clock at the time, and had employed sophisticated devices. Still, Hamas poured cold water on all the schemes,”he added.

The minister stated even US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had acknowledged Israeli officials’ shock and bewilderment when he visited Tel Aviv on October 13.

Those who once claimed Israel has the fourth strongest military in the world can’t get over the shock from the Hamas operation, the top Iranian diplomat continued.

Amirabdollahian also highlighted that resistance groups have announced that they will keep rocket and drone strikes against bases housing US occupation forces across the region over Washington’s support for the Israeli regime’s unrelenting onslaught on Gaza.

The minister said Operation Al-Aqsa Storm was purely Palestinian and that Americans have urged Iran in private messages to call upon resistance groups to stop attacks on US military installations in Iraq and Syria. Amirabdollahian added Iran has, in return, responded that these groups operate independently and make their own decisions.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements waged Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against the Palestinians.

The regime has killed at least 17, 800 people, most of them women and children, in Gaza since. More than 46,000 people have been wounded as well.