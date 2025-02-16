Media WireEurope

US says no place for EU in Russia-Ukraine talks

By IFP Media Wire

The European Union may not be at the table when the US holds negotiations with Russia over Ukraine, US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg said on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference. However, Kiev will undoubtedly be present, he added.

Kellogg clarified that the interests of other concerned parties would be taken into account.

“What we don’t want to do is get into a large group discussion,” he added, as quoted by CNBC.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump discussed possible Ukraine negotiations during a phone call on Wednesday. Following the conversation, the Trump said that American and Russian officials would meet in Munich on Friday, with Ukraine also invited to participate. However, no such meeting was announced by the conference or media outlets.

When asked if he could name the requirements for a credible security guarantee for Ukraine, Kellogg replied, “The answer right now is no,” noting that he was attending the Munich conference to gather insights from Ukraine and Europe. He opined that the US sometimes has a tendency to view issues solely from its own perspective.

US Vice President J.D. Vance, who attended the event as well, also insisted on the start of direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

“It’s important for us to get together and start to have the conversations that are going to be necessary to bring this thing to a close,” he said.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks