US prepares economic options against Russia: Bloomberg

Shortly after his inauguration, Trump threatened to impose tariffs and sanctions on Russia to force Moscow into negotiations, saying “we can do it the easy way or the hard way.” So far, these threats have failed to materialize.

However, Trump recently questioned Russia’s intentions to achieve peace given Russian ongoing attacks against Ukraine. Kyiv has repeatedly urged Trump to increase pressure on Russia.

It is unknown what options are on the table. The sources told Bloomberg that Trump is yet to make a decision, as diplomatic efforts to end the war are still underway.

Any decision, they added, rests solely with the U.S. president.

A day prior, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that the U.S. remains committed to supporting peace efforts in Ukraine but will scale back its direct role as mediator.

The remarks reflect a significant shift in Washington’s approach after months of stalled diplomacy aimed at brokering a ceasefire in Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

The U.S. intensified its diplomatic outreach earlier this year, including negotiating proposals for a 30-day ceasefire and partial truces aimed at halting attacks on civilian energy infrastructure.

Moscow has rejected these initiatives, and Russian forces have intensified strikes across Ukraine.

In contrast, Kyiv has accepted the U.S.-backed ceasefire plan and continues to demand an unconditional cessation of hostilities.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on May 1 that at least 72 senators are ready to vote for sweeping new sanctions and tariffs against Russia, should Putin continue to avoid serious peace negotiations.