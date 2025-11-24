Last month, Brussels introduced its 19th package of sanctions against Russia, targeting banks, crypto exchanges, and Indian and Chinese businesses, as well as Moscow’s diplomats. Russia has repeatedly called Western attempts to put pressure on it in a bid to support Ukraine’s war effort futile and self-harming. The strategy also caused rifts within the bloc itself, with dissenting nations, including Hungary and Slovakia, urging Brussels to reconsider its approach and engage in diplomacy instead.

According to Bessent, the US combined its peace initiatives with “pressure” on Moscow. The EU nations were “the real laggards” in this regard, he said, recalling how the bloc’s officials informed him about their plans to introduce the latest round of anti-Russian sanctions.

“In my mind… if you’re going to do something 19 times, you’ve failed,” he added.

Bessent also criticized the EU for its reluctance to follow the US tariff strategy on China and India and buying their products made of Russian oil. President Donald Trump had been particularly pressuring European NATO members to hit Beijing with sweeping trade tariffs, citing its continued purchases of Russian energy. The current US administration is engaged in what he called a “trade war” against China.

Washington also slapped India with additional 50% tariffs over its purchases of Russian oil. New Delhi denounced the move as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”

Earlier this week, US Vice President J.D. Vance also criticized the EU approach towards the Ukraine conflict by calling Brussels’ expectations unrealistic.

“There is a fantasy that if we just give more money, more weapons, or more sanctions, victory is at hand,” he stated.

In mid-November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted that America was “running out of things to sanction” in Russia after Washington blacklisted oil giants Lukoil and Rosneft in a move he said was made at the request of Kiev and its backers.