US provided billions in security assistance to Israel since beginning of Gaza war: Report

Citing an unnamed senior official of US President Joe Biden’s administration, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that almost half of the amount was provided last month alone.

“This is a massive, massive undertaking,” the official said, adding that the figure was announced during discussions between senior White House officials and Israel’s minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant in Washington this week.

The report said the US official had disclosed the amount “as an indication of the depth and complexity of US support for Israel.”

It further said that the remarks counter claims by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Washington had placed “bottlenecks” in its arms flow.

In a video posted to X on Tuesday, Netanyahu alleged that the Biden administration was “withholding” weapons and ammunition bound for Tel Aviv.

Israel waged its brutal Gaza onslaught on October 7 following a historic operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

However, almost nine months into the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has failed to achieve its objectives in Gaza despite killing at least 37,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring over 86,400 others.

The US remains Israel’s most important ally and biggest supplier of arms. It has provided Israel with weapons and intelligence support during the Gaza war, and blocked UN resolutions calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the besieged Palestinian territory.