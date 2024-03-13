US announces $300mn emergency security assistance package for Ukraine

“Today, on behalf of President [Joe] Biden, I’m announcing an emergency package of security assistance of $300 million worth of weapons and equipment to address some of Ukraine’s pressing needs,” said Sullivan during a press briefing.

Sullivan added that the package was made possible because of unanticipated cost savings in contracts the Defense Department negotiated to replace equipment already sent to Ukraine through previous drawdowns.

The new US $300 million aid package for Ukraine will include Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets for their High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), he noted.

“This emergency package that we’re announcing contains a large tranche of artillery rounds and GMLRS,” he said.

Media reported that the package will also include ATACMS, the US long-range, precision-strike, surface-to-surface missile system.

Sullivan also added that the new $300 million US emergency security aid package for Ukraine is not enough to meet Kiev’s needs on the battlefield and will not prevent it from running out of munitions in the coming weeks.

“This ammunition will keep Ukraine’s guns firing for a period, but only a short period.”

“It is nowhere near enough to meet Ukraine’s battlefield needs and it will not prevent Ukraine from running out of ammunition in the weeks to come.”

Western countries have provided hundreds of billions of dollars worth of aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s special military operation in February 2022. Aid shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and training and have escalated to include tanks, advanced air-defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions. All while making false statements about the so-called “Russian threat” and simultaneously conducting full scale military drills close to Russian borders.

The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West’s continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict, adding that Western military equipment will be eventually destroyed. Moscow also cautioned that NATO countries “are playing with fire” by providing Kiev with arms.