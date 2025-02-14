LocalIFP ExclusiveSelected

University of Tehran students rally over stabbing to death of fellow student by muggers

By IFP Editorial Staff

A number of University of Tehran students have held a protest over the tragic death of a student by two muggers.

The victim has been identified as Amir Mohammad Khaleghi.

The protesters shouted chants, calling for the resignation of relevant university’s officials whom they described as “incompetent “.

They accused the officials of failing to provide security for students.

The rally over the death of Khaleghi happened outside the university’s dormitory.

The Business Administration student was stabbed to death by two men riding a motorbike.

The attackers are said to have tried to snatch Khaleghi’s cellphone and laptop. Accordingly, they stabbed and injured him when he resisted.

The 19-year-old was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his wounds there.

