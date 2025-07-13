UN warns of sharp rise in malnutrition cases in Gaza

In a statement, the agency said one of its clinics in Gaza “has seen an increase in the number of malnutrition cases since March, when the siege imposed by the Government of Israel started.”

“UNRWA hasn’t been allowed to bring in any humanitarian aid since,” the agency noted.

“Despite a critical shortage in supplies essential for treatment, our teams continue their work in Gaza to help the most vulnerable, including through nutritional assessment for children,” it added.

At least 67 children have died of hunger in Gaza since October 2023 as Israel’s total blockade of the territory enters its 103rd consecutive day, the Government Media Office in Gaza said Saturday.

Gaza’s healthcare system is in a state of collapse due to Israel’s deliberate targeting of hospitals and health centers, as well as its continued closure of border crossings, which has blocked the entry of fuel, medicines, and medical equipment.

The ongoing fuel crisis threatens to shut down the few remaining medical facilities still operating in the strip.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 57,900 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children. The relentless bombardment has destroyed the enclave and led to food shortages and the spread of diseases.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.