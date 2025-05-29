UN describes Gaza as “hungriest place on earth”

“Right now, nearly 180,000 pallets of food and other life-saving aid stand ready to enter Gaza, the hungriest place on earth,” OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke told UN News.

He added that the supplies have already been paid for by the world’s donors, pointing out that “it is cleared for customs, approved and ready to move”.

“We can get the aid in – immediately, at scale and for as long as necessary,” he said, noting that time is running out very quickly, and lives are being lost every hour in the Gaza Strip.

He affirmed that the UN has a successful plan, as was evident during the ceasefire when tens of thousands of trucks entered the blockaded Strip and delivered aid to every person.

Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the besieged enclave’s more than 2 million population.

The Israeli Army, dismissing international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a devastating offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.