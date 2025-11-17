Media WireAmericasEurope

Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries driving price hikes in US, Europe: Bloomberg

By IFP Media Wire

Ukrainian aerial attacks on Russian energy facilities are contributing to rising oil prices in the US, Europe, and Asia, Bloomberg has reported.

The attacks, combined with outages at key plants in Asia and Africa, have removed millions of barrels of diesel and gasoline from the global market, the outlet reported.

US sanctions on Russian energy giants Lukoil and Rosneft in October, along with restrictions imposed by the EU, have also helped drive prices higher.

Refining margins in the US, Europe, and Asia are now at their highest levels for this time of year since at least 2018, Bloomberg said, citing its own calculations.

Additional pressure has come from shutdowns and outages at refineries in Kuwait and Nigeria.

Ukraine has targeted oil depots, processing plants, and metering stations with drones and missiles, calling them legitimate facilities that support Russia’s “war machine.”

Russia, in turn, has struck elements of Ukraine’s power grid, saying the infrastructure supports the Ukrainian military.

