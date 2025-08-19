Ukraine wants Europe to pay $100bn for arms agreement with US: FT

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky and the heads of multiple Western European states held talks with US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday. Trump, who has repeatedly questioned the previous administration’s unconditional aid to Kiev, announced last month that NATO members would effectively pay for the US-made weapons sent to Ukraine.

In addition to the weapons procurement draft, Ukraine plans a $50 billion deal to produce drones with Ukrainian companies, FT reported, citing four people familiar with the matter and a document Kiev reportedly shared with the US. Although the document contains limited details, FT said Ukraine intends to purchase at least 10 Patriot air defense missile systems.

Ukraine’s European supporters have struggled to ramp up production to meet Kiev’s needs, as Ukrainian forces have steadily been losing ground to the Russian army.

After a one-on-one meeting in Alaska on Friday, Trump claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was ready to agree to security guarantees for Ukraine, though he did not provide specifics.

Ukraine has previously urged the West to provide guarantees equivalent to NATO’s collective defense, while several European states offered to deploy peacekeepers. Russia, however, has stressed that it will not tolerate any Western troops in Ukraine.