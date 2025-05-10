Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian nationals, companies from Russia, China, Iran

The sanctions list includes 58 individuals and 74 companies, with 67 Russian enterprises related to military technology.

The sanctioned individuals list includes artists and business owners, particularly Vadim Tsyganov, a poet, artist, and producer of Russian singer Victoria Tsyganova, his wife. The couple actively supports Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions were also imposed on Yuriy Churkin, CEO of the Fort machine tool plant, and Petro Vashchenko, head of the company Unimatic. The plants supply advanced technologies used in the war against Ukraine.

On May 1, Zelensky imposed other sanctions against several individuals and entities, including former presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych.

The restrictions were also imposed on blogger Myroslav Oleshko, political analyst Kostiantyn Bondarenko, and Dmytro Vasylets, the former head of the banned political party “Derzhava.”

In addition to individuals, the sanctions affect several Russian enterprises, including the Novolipetsk Steel Plant, Novatek, Arctic LNG, Stoilensky Mining and Processing Plant, Volzhsky Abrasive Works, and Magnitogorsk Electrode Plant.