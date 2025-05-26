In a Facebook post, Zelensky outlined the scope of the latest measures, which aim to penalize Russian individuals and networks supporting the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine.

The first package targets individuals involved in financing terrorism, financial fraud, and sanctions evasion schemes that benefit Russia. The second focuses on “propagandists whose lies fuel Russia’s attacks on Ukraine,” according to Zelensky. A third package applies to members of Russian criminal organizations that support President Vladimir Putin’s regime and have established close ties with it.

Zelensky stressed that these actions are part of Ukraine’s broader strategy to align with international partners.

“Ukraine continues to coordinate its sanction decisions with the sanction regimes of the European Union and other key global jurisdictions,” the president added.

In addition to announcing the new packages, Zelensky enacted a separate decree sanctioning several individuals. These include Oleksandr Bohuslayev, son of Motor Sich’s former president Vyacheslav Bohuslayev, former Member of Parliament Ihor Mosiychuk, and the owner of the Russian online casino Pin-Up.

Bohuslayev was recently detained in Monaco on fraud charges linked to a $650 million asset scheme, according to Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU). Vyacheslav Bohuslayev, the former president of Motor Sich, Ukraine’s leading aircraft engine manufacturer, is kept in custody since 2022 on charges of collaboration with Russia.

Mosiychuk has publicly blamed Ukraine’s leadership for the Russian invasion, claiming the war could have been prevented through diplomacy. He accuses Zelensky’s administration of failing to prepare for the invasion and often disputes official reports on Russian attacks, alleging that authorities are lying about shelling incidents. Mosiychuk’s statements have often been picked up and circulated by Russian propaganda outlets.